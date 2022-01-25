The Daily Bee: Watzke Considers Legal Action Against MPK Over Empty Stadiums

Good Morning Fear the Wall

Borussia Dortmund boss, Hans-Joachim Watzke, is not best pleased that the Bundesliga continues to be played behind (mostly) closed doors, and Bild is reporting that he is considering legal action against the Ministerpräsidentenkonferenz (Prime Ministers’ Conference, where the heads of the German states meet to discuss state-level issues) or against the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It’s not entirely clear what this would look like, or what is really intended, but I think it’s best interpreted as the BVB boss looking at potential legal options for getting some fans back in Westfalenstadion.

It’s a bit of a weird one. I can see why Watzke is mad, but I’m also not sure if I’m missing some of the MPK justification for keeping the empty stadiums in place for now. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Borussia Dortmund Interested in Fabio Carvalho

In other news, BVB are apparently one of the clubs interested in Fulham’s young midfielder, Fabio Carvalho.

Borussia Dortmund [& Bayer Leverkusen] have joined the race to sign Liverpool-target Fabio Carvalho (19, LW/AM/RW) from Fulham.#BVB



@brunoandrd pic.twitter.com/6xpzcBF8bh — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) January 24, 2022

I think this would be a great move. Carvalho is a real talent, and he will be a free agent at the end of the season, so he would come relatively cheap. I would be relatively surprised to see this happen, because it seems like Liverpool are way out in front in the race to sign him, but if BVB have got a shot at him, they should take it. The last time we signed a young English kid from the Championship, it all worked out pretty well!

