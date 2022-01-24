Looking Around the League: Are Wolfsburg in a Relegation Fight?

The Bundesliga offered some fun and some drama over the weekend. There were a couple upsets, perhaps the best of them being Greuther Furth’s 2-1 victory over Mainz, and there were a couple big wins too, with Bayer Leverkusen knocking Augsburg 5-1. Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim offered plenty of drama, but there was plenty going on elsewhere in the league. So with the title race as good as over, we can at least enjoy the race for the top four, which is being fought out between about five teams, and the relegation scrap, which might be the rest of the league.

Only in the Bundesliga! Or in other leagues where dramatic things happen sometimes too. Here’s a roundup of all the Bundesliga action this weekend:

Results

Frankfurt 0-2 Arminia Bielefeld

Leverkusen 5-1 Augsburg

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Union Berlin

Freiburg 2-0 VfB Stuttgart

Greuther Furth 2-1 Mainz

Hoffenheim 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

VfL Bochum 2-2 Cologne

RB Leipzig 2-0 Wolfsburg

Hertha Berlin 1-4 Bayern Munich

Standings

Wolfsburg are Struggling

After finishing fourth last season, things were looking very bright for Wolfsburg this season, despite losing their manager Oliver Glasner. They kicked things off under Mark van Bommel playing in the Champions League, and started quickly in the Bundesliga. But after about six games in the league, things started to go downhill fast.

Mark van Bommel was replaced by Florian Kohfeldt after a bad run of form, and things haven’t really improved under the new boss either. They are now 15th in the league, and they are now nine games without a win in the Bundesliga. RB Leipzig added to Wolfsburg’s woes over the weekend, beating them 2-0 at the Red Bull Arena.

I’ve seen some questions about whether or not Wolfsburg are in a fight to stay in the top flight, and while they’re clearly having a really rough season, I’m not sure they’re going to go down. I’d argue that not only are the four teams below them worse, Bochum and Hertha Berlin are too. Their underlying numbers suggest that Wolfsburg are underperforming, and they should be closer to midtable than they current are.

It’s not unheard of that teams that are severely underperforming can be dragged into the scrap, and find themselves on the losing end, but it would surely require some relatively rough luck!

