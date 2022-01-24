 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Daily Bee: Kicker Provides Injury Updates for Haaland, Akanji, and Meunier

Haaland was evaluated on Sunday

TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Markus Gilliar/GES-Sportfoto/Getty Images

BVB Injury Updates

On Saturday, BVB fans everywhere collectively held their breath when Erling Haaland was subbed off with an apparent groin injury. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Haaland underwent a 90-minute evaluation at a hospital in Dortmund, the results of which, according to Kicker, will be revealed some time today. Hopefully it isn’t too serious, and that Haaland can recover during the international break so he misses as few matches as possible.

Now for the good news. According to Kicker, Thomas Meunier and Manuel Akanji should be good to go when the international break ends and Dortmund take on Leverkusen.

Liverpool Interested in Denis Zakaria

Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund are rumored to be interested in Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakria. Now, according to the LIverpool Echo, the Reds have been added to that list.

