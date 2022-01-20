The Daily Bee: Ansgar Knauff Loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt

Good Morning Fear the Wall

Borussia Dortmund having been especially busy in the January transfer window, but there have been some moves to talk about. The latest is a loan for BVB’s 20-year-old winger, Ansgar Knauff. Knauff is heading to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt until 2023, with a possibility of a permanent move later down the line.

There is no option to buy for Frankfurt, however BVB was willing to include one but both teams couldn't agree to a fee yet.



At the end of his loan-spell the deal could still be made permanent as Knauff will only have 1 year left on his contract.#BVB



Knauff has only featured in a handful of games so far this season, for a total of 141 minutes in all competitions, so a move away from Dortmund is a good opportunity for him to get some more minutes, to aid his development.

I must admit, however, that I’m a little surprised that there were discussions of a permanent move, and that this might be a possibility in the future. A loan is a good chance for Knauff to develop further, but I would have hoped we would try and retain him for the future, because he’s impressed in the limited minutes he has had for the club.

