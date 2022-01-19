The Daily Bee: Mahmoud Dahoud Pulled from St. Pauli Squad for “Precautionary Reasons”

Good morning, Fear the Wall. I hope you all are feeling better after yesterday’s defeat.

Mahmoud Dahoud Injury Update

If you watched BVB’s game in the DFB Pokal yesterday, than you became acutely aware of how much the squad missed Mahmoud Dahoud. The German midfielder, who has been integral to BVB’s two victories of the Rückrunde, missed the game with back pain. According to Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger, it was just a precautionary measure.

#BVB - Mahmoud #Dahoud steht überraschenderweise nicht im Kader für das heutige Pokalspiel auf St. Pauli. Der Gewinner der letzten Wochen hat Rückenschmerzen. Es soll aber schon wieder besser sein und sich eher um eine Vorsichtsmaßnahme handeln. ⚫️ @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 18, 2022

[Insert Dahoud “carrying the midfield” joke here]

Other DFB Pokal Results

Borussia Dortmund isn’t the only Bundesliga club that fell out of the Pokal. FC Cologne also fell out of the competition, to St. Pauli’s rivals Hamburg, no less.

In the other two matches, Karlsruher knocked out 1860 Munich, and VFL Bochum knocked out Mainz.