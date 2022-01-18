Man of the Match Poll: BVB Crash out of the DFB Pokal Against St. Pauli

Borussia Dortmund will not be repeating their DFB Pokal title, after losing 2-1 today against St. Pauli in the Round of 16. The 2. Bundesliga leaders came out flying and outworked BVB for much of the first half. A disjointed BVB back line and midfield collapsed under the slightest bit of pressure, and the score would be 2-0 before the half was over.

Dortmund managed to claw one back in the 58th minute, but instead of pushing harder for a second goal, they began to look sluggish. The team barely had any chances in the final 20 minutes and the final whistle blew with St. Pauli the deserving winners.

I know none of you really care, but let’s just do MOTM anyway for the sake of consistency.

Mahmoud Dahoud

Mahmoud Dahoud didn’t play today, as he was feeling back pain prior to the game and BVB didn’t want to risk aggravating any injury further. In not being on the pitch, he had a higher net impact on the game than most players and also gave more evidence of how important he is in the squad.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Unlike Dahoud, Moukoko actually did see the pitch. For approximately one minute. In that time, he completed one (1) pass, from one (1) attempt. Can’t complain about that!

Denis Zakaria

Oh wait, I forgot, this is a MOTM article and not a transfer priorities list.

Hint hint.

Axel Witsel

Cracking finish.