The Daily Bee: Nico Schulz Nearing Move to Fenerbahce

Borussia Dortmund have been trying to shift quite a lot of “deadwood” over the last six months or so, in an attempt to slim out a slightly bloated squad, and build a more well-oiled team. While the likes of Mariusz Wolf have found roles in the squad that make them useful, the likes of Roman Burki and Nico Schulz only seem likely to find roles at new clubs. Both Burki and Schulz have had limited interest in their services, likely due to their wage demands, but reports coming out of Turkey suggest that Nico might finally have a suitor in Fenerbahce!

According to a Turkish source, Nico Schulz's advisory agency wants to transfer the player to Fenerbahce. They are close to a contract.



(?) Dis Basin via @SportsCubuklu #BVB https://t.co/IZoGvpoHER — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) January 17, 2022

I think Fenerbahce could be a pretty good move for Schulz. He’d still get to play football in a top league, but dropping down a level would be an opportunity for him to step away from Germany and rebuild his confidence. He would also be competing for a place in one of the European competitions regularly, and in front of some very passionate Fenerbahce fans!

While it hasn’t worked out for Nico Schulz at Borussia Dortmund, he’s always put 100% in, and he’s never done anything to warrant any ill-will towards him. He’s just not really good enough for BVB, so a move suits all involved.

