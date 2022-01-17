Match Preview: Dortmund Face the 2. Bundesliga Leaders in the DFB Pokal

The Black and Yellows travel to the Millerntor Stadion to take on the current 2. Bundesliga leaders, FC St. Pauli. The Hamburg-based club has had a strong season, leading the likes of FC Sch*lke and Werder Bremen in their quest to return to the top league. Dortmund comes into their second weekday game in the span of a week, having tossed SC Freiburg aside on Friday. The squad will be looking to ride the momentum they have generated in their January matches to comfortably lock down progression to the next round of the cup.

St. Pauli has begun to stutter in recent weeks, with only two points taken for their last possible nine. A leaky defense has conceded six in the last three games, and an in-form Dortmund attack should be salivating over the chance to bang in some goals.

Lineup

Marco Rose has all but confirmed that he will field as close to the same lineup as he did on Friday, citing the players' good form. Emre Can is out injured again, but Thomas Meunier was able to train.

Marco Rose:



"We have now had 4 days to regenerate. In principle, I don't think we need to rotate so much. Emre Can is out, so we have to change there. We will think about it today."#BVB pic.twitter.com/rUilm1tJCT — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) January 17, 2022

Still, another tough test awaits the team at the weekend with fourth-placed Hoffenheim looking to knick some points off of the Black and Yellows. Rose would be well served to give some players a break if he can afford it.

Player to Watch

Guido Burgstaller - 14 goals, 4 assists in 19 matches

Dortmund and their fans will be familiar with this name. Burgstaller is a long-time player for the smurfs of old, and in good Schalke-y nature, he is banging in goals against weaker opposition. Burgstaller has 14 goals to his name this season, a strong return for a striker going on 33 years of age. Still, the Dortmund defense will need to be aware of Burgstaller's aerial threat and his hot run of form. Bringing Zagadou back from the bench might be just what the defense needs to keep dangerous crosses away from the Austrian’s head.

Prediction

Dortmund has been faced with some of the best the Bundesliga has to offer in their last two games and has laid down a marker about their quality. Before that, Dortmund dropped points to some of the worst the Bundesliga has to offer, putting on full display the team’s fragility. St. Pauli is a quality side, and 2. Bundesliga sides have knocked big dogs out of this tournament before. All I will say is, I hope the right BVB gets on the bus.