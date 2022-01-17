Looking Around the League: Yann Sommer has an Outrageous Game in Defeat to Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund don’t get many Friday games, but they are a chance to really make or break all the weekend’s action. If your team loses, then every game after is a chance to really stick the knife in, but if they win, it’s an opportunity for each game to make the weekend even sweeter.

BVB kicked things off with a big win, so we were able to watch the weekend’s action with the hope that results would go in our favor and help Dortmund chase Bayern Munich. Unfortunately, Bayern Munich won in equally emphatic fashion, so the gap between first and second remains at six points. The good news is that Hoffenheim dropping points means that BVB are now eight points clear of third place, so it’s looking increasingly likely that Dortmund will spend the rest of the season firmly entrenched as the second best team in the league.

Here’s a roundup of all the Bundesliga action this weekend:

Results

Borussia Dortmund 5-1 Freiburg

Cologne 0-4 Bayern Munich

Mainz 1-0 VfL Bochum

Union Berlin 2-1 Hoffenheim

VfB Stuttgart 0-2 RB Leipzig

Wolfsburg 0-0 Hertha Berlin

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Augsburg 1-1 Frankfurt

Arminia Bielefeld 2-2 Greuther Furth

Standings

Yann Sommer is Still a Superhero (Sometimes)

Yann Sommer is getting a bit old these days, and at times over the last season and a half, his age has started to show. But every now and then he is able to remind everyone that he was (and sometimes still is) a spectacular goalkeeper.

Leverkusen fell foul of Super Sommer over the weekend, who made a total of 10 saves, two of which were penalties. In total, Sommer faced 4.4 PSxG, conceding only two goals.

Ultimately Bayer Leverkusen still got the win, but they must have been left wondering how they only scored two goals. They had a total of 30 shots for an xG of 4.4 (though Understat’s figures put it at a whopping 6.5), but sometimes Sommer gonna Sommer.

Your Thoughts?

A couple years ago, if someone asked me who the Bundesliga’s hidden gem is, I’d have said Yann Sommer. He was one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and he seemed to fly under the radar a little bit. Who is the Bundesliga’s hidden gem these days?