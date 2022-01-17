The Daily Bee: BVB Pressing Erling Haaland to Make a Decision Soon

Good morning, Fear the Wall. Happy MLK day!

Pressure, pushing down on me, pressing down on you

Erling Haaland is feeling the pressure, folks. Not just from the media or from the fans, but from Borussia Dortmund’s front office directly. Immediately after BVB’s resounding 5-1 victory against Freiburg on Saturday, journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft decided to kill the mood by asking Haaland about his future at the club, knowing full well he wasn’t going to get an answer. Of course, Haaland gave a non-committal answer about how he only wants to play football and that he hasn’t decided yet, blah blah blah.

Okay, that’s all very standard transfer rumor journalism-ing, very well done Jani. As it turns out, though, it set off a wave of statements from BVB’s front office. Quite understandably, they would like Erling Haaland to make a decision soon about whether he will want to play for BVB next year, so they can decide what transfer strategy they will want to proceed over the summer.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke on Haaland statement: "He is a spontaneous person. He's allowed to do that. There is no problem with Erling. But he must also have some understanding for our situation" #BVB



"We can't wait until the end of May", he told Ruhr Nachrichten. @BVBBuzz pic.twitter.com/WAxnar6oo8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2022

I understand that Haaland just wants to play football, but he should probably realize that as long as the status of his future is still in question, these questions are going to hang over him.

A lesson in perspective

If you’re like me, and spent the entire weekend lazing around on the couch watching the NFL playoffs, then you might have picked up on a few instances of... incompetence. Chief among them was Dak Prescott’s decision to run a QB sneak in bounds with only ~12 seconds left in the game while trailing, losing the game for the Dallas Cowboys in the process.

For any of you who don’t know anything about American Football, I’d say that what Prescott did in that clip is roughly equivalent to a striker taking the ball to the corner flag in stoppage time... while their team is losing.

The reason I bring this up here, on a BVB blog, is because I’d like to introduce a notion called perspective. You see, in a vacuum it sucks that BVB haven’t won a title in 10 years and have perpetually finished behind Bayern. But when you zoom out and look at the totality of fan experiences across sports, like those of the Dallas Cowboys, who used to be a juggernaut but haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1994, you realize how good you have it. Over the last few years BVB have had some frustrating moments, but they’ve had some great ones as well, and more than a few trophies. And I’ve never see them do something as embarrassing as run the ball in bounds when you need either a touchdown or a play to stop the clock.

In other words, It could be worse.

