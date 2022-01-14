The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund “Offered” Donny Van de Beek

Good morning, Fear the Wall. It’s game day! Unfortunately I’ll be working so I’ll only be able to catch the very end of the match.

BVB “Offered” Donny Van de Beek by Manchester United

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have reached out to Borussia Dortmund to inquire if they’d be interested in signing Donny Van de Beek on loan. The Dutch midfielder has struggled to break into the squad with the Red Devils, first under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and now under Ralf Rangnick. He’s a pretty talented player, but I’m not sure a short term loan deal would make much sense for BVB. Dortmund would presumably have to take on a portion or all of his wages. Given the club’s tight finances, they may want to spend that money pursuing a player like Denis Zakaria instead.

Speaking of Manchester United and Denis Zakaria...

Recently, Manchester United have been heavily linked to Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. There have been rumors that Manchester United would pursue a winter transfer for Zakaria for a small fee of a few million euros, just to ensure that they’re the first to sign him.

However, Gladbach have not yet received any concrete offers.

Mönchengladbach’s director Eberl confirms: “There are no concrete offers for Denis Zakaria. That there has been a lot of speculation is not surprising”. #MUFC



“If something else comes in winter, I can't rule out that one of them [Zakaria/Ginter] will leave”. @swearimnotpaul pic.twitter.com/P902LA00BG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022

If Manchester United are genuinely interested in signing Zakaria in the Winter, then BVB would be very unlikely to be able to compete with their wage offering and/or transfer fee.

