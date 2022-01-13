The Daily Bee: BVB Pursuing Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen

Good Morning Fear the Wall

There have been rumors linking BVB to a number of different center backs in recent weeks, including the likes of Stuttgart’s Konstantinos Mavropanos and Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck, and the latest name on that list is Chelsea’s soon-to-be out-of-contract defender, Andreas Christensen.

Borussia Dortmund is intensively engaged with Andreas Christensen! The Dane is free on a summer transfer. A contract extension at Chelsea is considered unlikely.



Christensen spent two seasons in Germany from 2015 to 2017, playing for Borussia Monchengladbach, where he received their player of the year award in his first season. While he tends to look his best in a back three, I think Christensen still has plenty to offer in a back four, especially if the right pieces are around him. If the wages he is after are not astronomical, I think it could be a pretty solid move.

Multiple Clubs Interested in Denis Zakaria

On the topic of surrounding our ailing defense with the right pieces to succeed, it looks like Dortmund may have their hand forced on Denis Zakaria. The likes of Manchester United, Juventus, and Liverpool are all interested in the defensive midfielder, and United may look to make a move for him in this transfer window.

If Dortmund want to sign Zakaria, it feels like they can’t afford to wait until the summer anymore. If they try and get him in the summer, they will face a lot of competition from clubs with much bigger pockets. Even if they make their move now, they may still have to compete with United, but that seems to be their only hope.

