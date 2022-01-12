The Daily Bee: BVB Players Praise Marco Rose’s Halftime Talk Against Frankfurt

Good morning, everyone!

If you’re anything like me, living on the east coast of the United States, you’ve probably spent the last 24 hours huddling inside of your home as this insane cold front rips through the area. It’s times like these that having functioning heat in your apartment would be nice.

Ahem... I said, It’s times like these that having functioning heat in your apartment would be nice.

Hopefully my landlord is reading this.

Marco Rose’s halftime talk against Frankfurt

Even though BVB are out of the Champions League and are six points back in the Bundesliga title race, I still have a hard time being too critical of Marco Rose. He’s managed to keep the team winning despite an avalanche of injuries. I tend to agree more often than not with his squad selections, and he has shown several instances of being able to react with fluidity in game. What I haven’t heard much of, though, is his ability to inspire the players. I assume he must have some charisma given how he pushed the squad through the first half, but I never seemed to be able to find any concrete evidence to support this... at least until now.

According to Sport1, the players find his speeches to be very motivating. He isn’t overly emotional, but instead prefers to get right to the point. His speech on Saturday was reportedly very effective. In a short video session, he pointed out several critical errors the players had committed and several other opportunities for them to exploit. Most importantly, he convinced the players that the game wasn’t lost, and that they should continue fighting.

Whatever he said, it’s hard to deny that it worked!

Only 750 fans to be allowed into the Westfalenstadion

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, a paltry 750 fans will be allowed into the stadium for BVB’s home game against Freiburg on Friday. This number is less than 1% of the Westfalenstadion’s natural capacity. At a certain point, you have to ask: what are we even doing here? Just close the stadium. Having 750 fans in the stadium is just going to look weird.

Furthermore, as Hans-Joachim Watzke pointed out, the 750 figure applies to all venues, and isn’t anything specific to the Westfalenstadion. Therefore, indoor venues like concert halls that have a tiny fraction of the capacity of the WFS would still be able to sit 750 people. The WFS could easily sit far more than 750 people while still being safe.

The Daily Buzz

How would you grade Marco Rose’s performance so far?