The Daily Bee: Dortmund Sign Young Center Back Filippo Mane from Sampdoria

Everyone has spent the first half of the season maligning Borussia Dortmund’s defensive frailties, in part due to a lack of depth across the backline. It’s clear that BVB need to bolster the defense, and that’s exactly what they have done... Well, sort of. Dortmund have signed highly-rated 16-year-old center back, Filippo Calixte Mane, from Sampdoria.

Ruhr Nachrichten are reporting that Mane will join the U-19s for the time being, having been a regular for Sampdoria’s U-19s in the first half of the season.

This doesn’t resolve Dortmund’s immediate defensive woes, but it’s hard to be mad about BVB stocking up on talented defenders. Hopefully Coulibaly and Mane are challenging for starting roles in the (relatively) near future!

Marco Rose is a Good Coach

Look, Dortmund shouldn’t have gone in at half-time 2-0 down against Frankfurt, so any praise that they get for coming back to win 3-2 has to be fit with caveats, but it was still an impressive turnaround. It was especially impressive because BVB hadn’t turned up at all in the first half. Patrick Berger has shone a light on how Marco Rose’s rallying cry at half time helped the player’s turn things around.

The players are currently raving about the speeches of their coach Marco Rose. Several players confirmed to SPORT1 that they are emotional, but not overdone.



