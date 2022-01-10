The Daily Bee: Gio Reyna a Possibility to Return Against Freiburg

Good morning, Fear the Wall. I hope you all enjoyed your weekend!

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m only just coming down from the exciting finish to BVB’s come-from-behind victory against Eintracht Frankfurt. So much so, that I completely forgot to organize the match ratings for the game! Apologies for that, I’ll try to get them out tomorrow.

Gio Reyna may return to BVB against Freiburg

Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund’s American phenom, has been out for a long time. So long, in fact, that I often forget he’s even still on the team. He injured his hamstring way back in August. Initially, he was suspected to be out for a month or two. Now, here we are in January, and he still hasn’t played since his injury.

However, according to Ruhr Nachrichten, he may FINALLY be ready to return against SC Freiburg. He’s been in training with the club since November, but it sounds like he’s finally received the go-ahead. It will be interesting to see how he factors into Marco Rose’s squad plans.

I don’t normally share random posts by the BVB social media team, but I’ll share this one because it’s actually really funny:

Mahmoud Dahoud, who appears to take Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad as his fashion model, scored one of the most clutch BVB goals of the season, from outside of the box, no less. He didn’t appear to celebrate very hard at the time, so it’s cool to see him react to the highlight this way.

