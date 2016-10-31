UPDATED: Running List of Foreign Dortmund Fans Clubs

Life can be hard for a BVB fan living abroad. The Black and Yellows are not supported abroad nearly as much as the teams in the English Premier League and the Spanish giants and therefore it’s hard to find fans to watch the game with. Since there is currently no list anywhere of all the current independent BVB fan clubs outside of Germany, we want to try and get a list together.
So are you a part of an international BVB fan club? Tell us in the comments or DM us on Twitter. Make sure to include the contact information for how interested fans can reach you.
If there is no fan club in your city, you could always try and start one. Feel free to try and find other BVB fans from your area to watch the games with at the local pub.
**Special thanks to BVB in DC for getting this list updated via Twitter, copied most of this from you!
United States:
BVB Atlanta
Where they meet: Henry’s Midtown Tavern
Charm City BVB, Baltimore
Where they Meet: Crossbar
Contact Info: Twitter, Facebook
BVB Boston
Where they Meet: The Banshee
Contact Info: Twitter
Brooklyn Borussen, NYC
Where they Meet: Banter Brooklyn
Contact Info: Twitter
Indianapolis 09
Where they Meet: Union Jack Pub
Contact Info: Twitter
Die Brunnenstadt BVB, Kansas City
Where they Meet: KCBierco in Kansas City
Contact Info: Twitter, Facebook
Borussia Dortmund Los Angeles (BVBLA)
Where they Meet: LA Draught
Contact Info: Facebook, Website, Email
1. BVB MKE, Milwaukee
Where they Meet: The Highbury
Contact Info: Twitter
BVB Orlando
Where they Meet: Murphy’s Pub
Contact Info: Twitter
RVA BVB, Richmond
Where they Meet: Penny Lane Pub
Contact Info: Twitter
BVB San Diego
Where the meet: The Goalkeeper
Contact Info: Facebook
Borussia Von Bay, San Francisco
Where they Meet: Danny Coyle’s
Contact Info: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
Borussia STL, St. Louis
Where they Meet: Amsterdam Tavern
Contact Info: Twitter
Cascadia Dortmund, Seattle
Where they Meet: The George and Dragon Pub
Contact Info: Twitter, Facebook
BVB in DC, Washington DC
Where they Meet: Across the Pond
Contact Info: Twitter, Facebook
Worldwide
BVB Supporters Norge
Where they Meet:
Bergen: Metz (Møtested BVB Norway Avd. Bergen)— BVB Norway (@BVBNORWAY1909) May 26, 2023
Drammen: O'Learys
Kolbotn: O'Learys
Kristiansand: Harvey's
Oslo: Bohemen, Lincoln (Møtested BVB Norway Avd. Oslo),
Skien: O'Learys
Trondheim: Three Lions English Pub
Ullsteinvik: Brygga Sportsbar
Contact Info: Twitter, Facebook, Website
Borussia Dortmund Romania
Where they Meet: Halftime Sports Pub (Bucharest)
Contact Info: Website, Twitter
BVB Vietnam Fanclub
Contact Info: Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
BVB Nepal
Contact Info: Facebook
BVB Israel
Contact Info: Facebook
Borussia Dortmund Fanclub London
Contact Info: Facebook
BVB Fan Club Ungarn (Hungary)
Where they meet: Liquid Rock Pub
Contact Info: Facebook Page, Facebook Group, Website
Borussia Mexico
Contact Info: Website, Twitter
BVB Fans Netherlands
Contact info: Facebook
BVB Honduras
Where they Meet: Incanta Cafe
Contact Info: Twitter
Loading comments...